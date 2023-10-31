PropertyGuru: 2023 likely to be record-breaking year for million-dollar flat transactions

“As the year wraps, we could continue seeing more million-dollar flats transactions, especially in non-mature estates. In late September, a 1,367 sq ft Bukit Panjang flat transacted at $1.02 million, making it the first seven-figure transaction for the area.

“The steady price growth moderation suggests the market has peaked; as such, private property prices could possibly oscillate between slight increases and decreases in coming quarters,”He added that home prices went up in the third quarter because this year’s largest new major condominium launch, Grand Dunman, has done well, moving nearly 55 per cent of its units (550 out of 1,008 units) at an average price of S$2,500 price per sq ft (PSF).

SBRMAGAZINE: Residential property prices fluctuate in 2023, with minimal quarterly increasespstrongSome experts expect rental growth for the remainder of 2023./strong/p pWith the ongoing interest rate rise, macroeconomic uncertainties, and market supply dynamics, residential property prices experience continuous fluctuation, with minimal quarterly increases and declines.

SBRMAGAZINE: Prime retail rents to increase between 3% to 5% in 2023pstrongIn 3Q23, the average gross rent of prime spaces island-wide rose 4.3% YoY to $26.70 psf pm.

SBRMAGAZINE: 2023 to be a record-breaking year for million-dollar flat transactionspstrongAs of 27 October, 369 million-dollar HDB flats have exchanged hands./strong/p pThe HDB resale market is likely to break its 2022 record for million-dollar flat transactions.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: China's property foreclosures up by a third so far in 2023BEIJING : The number of property foreclosures in China rose 32.3 per cent in the first nine months of the year, according to a private survey, as home owners grappled with debt amid a property market slump and shaky economic recovery.

INDEPENDENTSG: Yishun resident says his door replaced last month under HIP is saggingNo one responds when he calls the HDB HIP defects resolution number, he says.

SBRMAGAZINE: What are the most popular HDB towns in 3Q23?pstrongThe price of 4-room flats in the most popular town ranges from $448,000-$770,000./strong/p pSengkak emerged as the most popular HDB town among buyers in 3Q23, data from Huttons showed./p pAlso part of the top five were Punggol, Woodlands, Yishun, and Jurong West./p pTogether, the five towns accounted for around 35.

