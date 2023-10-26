PropertyBT Podcast: Making sense of HDB’s Standard, Plus and Prime model

What do we make of the new HDB model of Standard, Plus and Prime flats? With more emphasis on homes for living and not investment or speculation, can one still build wealth from homeownership?

Senior correspondent Leslie Yee gets insights from Professor Qian Wenlan, director, Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies, National University of Singapore.shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only.

Read more:

The Straits Times »

Taiwanese director Hou Hsiao-hsien retires from film-making due to dementiaHe received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Horse Awards in 2020. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Taiwanese director Hou Hsiao-hsien retires from film-making due to dementiaTAIPEI – Taiwanese film-maker Hou Hsiao-hsien, considered one of the greatest directors of the 21st century, has retired from making movies as he battles dementia. This was disclosed by film scholar Tony Rayns during a screening of Hou’s 1985 drama The Time To Live And... Read more ⮕

The Climate Conversations Podcast: Why buy winter clothing for kids when you can rent?Children can outgrow their clothes quickly, leading to a lot of waste. How can parents develop more sustainable shopping habits? Read more ⮕

Man making S$25K/month wants to split all expenses equally with partner earning S$5K'If I make 5k/month and my partner makes 25k/month, would it be fair to split all expenses 50-50?' the man's partner asked Read more ⮕

WealthBT Podcast: Prenups - Why enter into one and who benefits?Are prenuptial agreements recognized in Singapore? Are they getting more prevalent? Genevieve Cua discusses with Ivan Cheong, head of the divorce and family team with Withers KhattarWong in Singapore. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

'Ask uncle to pay rent': Netizen spots man making himself at home, sleeping shirtless at Cuppage Terrace eatery after opening hoursA man was spotted making himself at home at an alfresco restaurant in Cuppage Terrace after closing time and sleeping there. Stomp contributor J shared photos of the shirtless man sitting alone in the Mexican restaurant at 12.30am. The restaurant, which is called Hola! Mexico, opens from noon to 10.30pm. Read more ⮕