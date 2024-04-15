Prominent Christian leader and worshippers injured in stabbing at Sydney church

A screenshot of a video posted on X shows the attacker approaching Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel as he was holding service.

The attack occurred just after 7pm on April 15 as Bishop Emmanuel was holding service that was being livestreamed. Bishop Emmanuel then falls to the floor and was stabbed at least five more times, as a group of churchgoers rush towards the suspect to subdue him. Bishop Emmanuel is a popular but divisive figure among the Orthodox community in Sydney, with many of his sermons are shared online,

Stabbing Sydney Church Christian Leader Worshippers Livestreamed Service Attacker

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Straits Times / 🏆 8. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

J.K. Rowling will not face action under Scottish hate crime laws, police sayRowling is a prominent gender critical campaigner.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Sydney Sweeney can function on 'very, very little' sleep, has never tried coffeeSydney Sweeney can function on 'very, very little' sleep and has never tried coffee. The Euphoria actress dismissed rumours she only gets two hours of shut-eye a night, but admitted she is 'known' for being able to function after very little rest. Speaking to WSJ magazine, she said: 'I sleep however many hours I get in a night. But I'm...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Keppel REIT acquires 50% stake in 255 George Street in Sydney for $321.0mpstrongThe freehold Grade A office building has a committed occupancy rate of 93%./strong/p pKeppel REIT has deepened its partnership with Mirvac Funds Management Australia Limited with the acquisition of a 50% stake in 255 George Street, a freehold Grade A office building in Sydney, Australia, for A$363.8m ($321.0m).

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Five people killed in stabbing attack in Sydney mall, attacker shot dead by policeHundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Man shot in Sydney mall after reports of stabbings, police saySYDNEY - A man was shot at a mall in Sydney on April 13 following reports of multiple people stabbed, police in the city said. Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4pm (2pm Singapore time) following the reports, New South Wales Police said in a statement. “People are urged to avoid the area,” the statement said....

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Sydney mall stabbing: A history of violent crimes in AustraliaAn attacker fatally knifed six people in a Sydney mall on April 13.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »