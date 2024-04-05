Professor Lim Sun Sun emphasizes the importance of parents keeping up with technology

In a lecture on parenting in the digital age , Professor Lim Sun Sun gave the audience an overview of concerns in tech. In a public lecture on parenting in the digital age , Professor Lim Sun Sun said that, this way, any advice to children will be more credible, since they know that their parents understand the apps’ features and potential pitfalls.

“It’s important for parents to keep abreast of technology,” said Prof Lim, a professor of communications and technology at the Singapore Management University (SMU) College of Integrative Studies. “If you don’t know it, your child is just going to say ‘you don’t get it, you don’t understand’. And for those who still struggle, ask your child to teach you, she said on April 5, adding: “That role reversal is very satisfying for kids.” This came during her talk on growing up in a world fuelled by artificial intelligence (AI), an event in the Ministry of Education’s Ideas Festiva

Parenting Digital Age Technology Credible Advice Understanding Artificial Intelligence Role Reversal Ministry Of Education Ideas Festival

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Straits Times / 🏆 8. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman weds man whose wedding she attended when she was 9Love works in mysterious ways. Indonesian woman Renata Fadhea can attest to that – to her amusement and the bewilderment of many others. On Jan 12, Ms Renata uploaded a then-and-now video on TikTok, showing a current photo of herself with her husband and...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

She slept with a violin on her pillow in Korea. Her dreams came true in ItalyMs Ayoung An decided she would become a violin-maker when she was a teenager.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Man charged with selling illegal streaming devices at Sim Lim Square, infringing copyright of Disney, NetflixSINGAPORE — A man who ran two shops in Sim Lim Square was charged in court on Tuesday (March 26) for selling illegal streaming devices and offering to install computer programs that would help customers watch pirated shows.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Man charged with selling illegal streaming devices at Sim Lim Square, infringing copyright of Disney, NetflixThe 36-year-old is accused of infringing on the copyright of companies like Disney, Netflix and the Football Association Premier League.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Lim's Kosciuszko back a winner after Hong Kong setbackSingapore champion galloper Lim’s Kosciuszko answered all the queries over his racing fitness with a commanding comeback win at Kranji on March 23. Unsighted since his ninth to the legendary Golden Sixty in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Dec...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

OCBC’s Mayda Lim in building the next pipeline of tech, banking talentpstrongLim weaves the need to support women bankers with the wider talent shortage in the industry.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »