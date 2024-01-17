Professor argues documentary not in contempt of court

Emeritus Professor Shad Saleem Faruqi said while it can be argued that the documentary may be sub judice to the ongoing 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial, there is no evidence that it could amount to contempt of court. He said the rules on sub judice and contempt of court were created during the days when Malaysia still practised jury trials, but these were abolished in 1995.

“At the time, there was a real danger that members of the public who are on the jury may be influenced by comments they hear, but those days (of jury trials) are gone. He said: “Judges who hear cases nowadays are trained, intellectually and emotionally mature, and impartial, and make decisions according to the law and based on admissible evidence, despite whichever direction the wind is blowing. “While I agree that the show could be sub judice, I don’t agree that it is in contempt of court and it should not be banned because our judges will not be influenced when making decision





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.