Professional Chef Jay Teo Shares His Culinary Journey

I studied electronic and computer engineering at Nanyang Polytechnic. During that period, I was a part-time cook at Fish & Co. My parents were not keen on me joining the Food & Beverage (F&B) industry as they saw how tiring it was, but I enjoyed the camaraderie in the kitchen and wanted to try out the job. I graduated in 2011 and after National Service enrolled in a Workforce Skills Qualifications diploma in food services (culinary arts) at Shatec.

In 2015, near the end of my course, I applied for the 8th Spanish Gastronomy Training Programme offered by the Spanish government





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pro Mobile Legends player Brayden Teo to enter National ServiceBrayden 'Brayyy' Teo, a professional player for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), will be entering National Service soon after participating in a recent MLBB tournament. Despite competing against some of the best esports players, Brayden expressed his concerns about entering NS.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

AI may impact high-skilled professional jobs the most in SGField engineering services, curriculum design and consultancy services, and credit decision-making are among the jobs where tasks are undergoing automation, standardization, and redistribution

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Professional Triathlete Organisation Asian Open returns to Singapore in April 2024The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) Asian Open will return to Singapore in 2024, with the event scheduled for April 12-14. The 100km race will feature a 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run segment, finishing at Marina Bay. The swim event will again be held at...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Fake Hannah Quinlivan shows up at fake Jay Chou’s stall to buy egg rollsAre they going to get together as well?

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ex-Mott 32 head chef takes 30% pay cut to open fish soup stall in SembawangChef Dee Chan’s collagen-rich cloudy fish soup now has celeb fans like Ann Kok, Xiang Yun and Chen Xiuhuan, whom he got to know after guesting on Mediacorp’s culinary variety shows.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Chef Cheng Wei Liang brings Hakka cuisine to Martin's KitchenChef Cheng Wei Liang of Martin’s Kitchen wants to make Hakka cuisine more accessible to young people with dishes like “Abacus Seed” yam gnocchi, Hakka noodles handmade with an Italian chitarra, and “thunder tea” barramundi.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »