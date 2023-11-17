Pro Mobile Legends player Brayden Teo to enter National Service

Brayden 'Brayyy' Teo will be entering National Service and must put his esports career on hold. He's defended his base on a virtual battlefield, but now Brayden Teo must learn to defend our nation. Brayden, a pro player for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) will be entering National Service soon - right after he took part in a recent MLBB tournament.

MLBB is a five-versus-five mobile game by Moonton where teams have to try and destroy a node within their opposing team's base which they can access by pushing through three separate pathways on the battlefield. The Professional League, held in Suntec in October, saw participants from Singapore compete for a chance at M5 - the prestigious world championship that sees participants from over the globe. While Brayden has gone up against some of the best esports players in the game, he told AsiaOne then that he wasn't ready to take on NS just yet."At first when we go in, of course we won't be comfortable. But I just hope that I won't die inside," he jokingly adde

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Israeli troops enter Gaza's biggest hospital in search operationIsraeli troops entered Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City and conducted a search operation, causing concern over the fate of trapped civilians. The hospital has been targeted due to Israeli forces' claim that Hamas fighters operate from tunnels beneath it. Several patients, including newborn babies, have died as a result of the siege.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

TODAYONLİNE: Israeli troops enter Gaza's biggest hospital in search operationIsraeli troops enter Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, searching for Hamas fighters and uncovering weapons and 'terror infrastructure'.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »

TODAYONLİNE: Enterprise Singapore launches San Francisco Overseas Centre to boost trade with USEnterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) has opened its San Francisco Overseas Centre to help Singapore companies enter the US market and enhance trade and investment between the two countries. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed optimism about the US maintaining and strengthening its relationship with Asia and the rest of the world.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Israeli troops enter Gaza's biggest hospital in search operationIsraeli troops entered Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City and conducted a search operation, causing concern over the fate of trapped civilians. The hospital has been targeted due to Israeli forces' claim that Hamas fighters operate from tunnels beneath it. Several patients, including newborn babies, have died as a result of the siege.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

TODAYONLİNE: Israeli troops enter Gaza's biggest hospital in search operationIsraeli troops enter Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, searching for Hamas fighters and uncovering weapons and 'terror infrastructure'.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »