SINGAPORE - Private home prices rebounded 0.8 per cent in the third quarter, above the 0.5 per cent flash estimate by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) earlier in October, but there are signs ofprice resistance as resale volumes dropped, and new sales shrank even as developers launched more units.

Year to date, the price index grew at a slower pace of 3.9 per cent, compared to 8.2 per cent in the same period in 2022 and 5.3 per cent in 2021. This is due in part to a 3.6 per cent drop in landed property prices, reversing a 1.1 per cent jump in the second quarter.

Year-on-year, overall sales fell 15.4 per cent from 6,148 units in the third quarter of 2022, as buyers are getting cautious in the face of higher for longer interest rates, slowing global economic growth and geopolitical uncertainty, she added. headtopics.com

These include Grand Dunman, Lentor Hills Residences, Altura EC, Orchard Sophia, Pinetree Hill, The Arden, The Lakegarden Residences, The Myst, The Shorefront and TMW Maxwell. Cushman & Wakefield head of research Wong Xian Yang noted that due to a larger launch pipeline, the average take-up rate of major projects with more than 100 units in the initial launch month has slowed to 32 per cent in the third quarter from 57 per cent in the previous quarter.Projects that did well in the third quarter included Grand Dunman (585 units or 58 per cent sold to date) and Lentor Hills Residences (407 units or 68 per cent sold to date).

Knight Frank’s head of research Leonard Tay noted that take-up rates were more selective despite healthy household balance sheets, due to buyer fatigue, higher interest rates, the cooling measures and recession concerns. headtopics.com

Sub-sales rose to 355 from 285 units transacted in the previous quarter, as this segment allows buyers to move into a new home either immediately or in a shorter time, Mr Lee Sze Teck, Huttons Asia’s senior director of data analytics, said.

