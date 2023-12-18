Prism+ defends air-con ad after watchdog deemed it 'greenwashing'

Singapore’s advertising standards watchdog has found an advertisement by local electronics company Prism+ “not acceptable” for its misleading claims about the environmental friendliness of its line of air-conditioners. This marks the first time the Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore (Asas) has found a company in breach of the advertising code for greenwashing, or marketing that exaggerates the sustainability of a product.

The offending ad for the Prism+ zero smart air-con was pulled from the company’s Instagram page after it was notified by Asas on Dec 5, said Asas chairman Ang Peng Hwa in a statement to The Straits Times on Dec 15. Asas had received a complaint about the campaign, which included a video that featured influencer Wendy Cheng – better known as Xiaxue – on a mission to “save the earth”





asiaonecom » / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore watchdog finds advertisement by Prism+ misleadingSingapore’s advertising standards watchdog has found an advertisement by local electronics company Prism+ “not acceptable” for its misleading claims about the environmental friendliness of its line of air-conditioners.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Landlords in Singapore prefer tenants who do not work from homeA common room for rent in Singapore comes with a requirement that tenants should not work from home, as landlords cite rising utility costs and privacy issues.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Male sex worker jailed for not disclosing HIV-positive statusA male sex worker in Singapore has been sentenced to over three years in jail for engaging in unprotected sex without informing his clients about his HIV-positive status.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Local YouTuber Rainier on How Testicular Cancer Has Not Affected His Sex LifeLocal content creator James Rainier, also known as Rainier, shares his experience after being diagnosed with testicular cancer and undergoing surgery to remove one of his testicles. Despite his initial worries about his sex life, Rainier reveals that it has not been affected and no one has asked him any questions about it. He has started his own video production house and has documented his battle with cancer on his YouTube page.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Brother of woman stabbed to death by husband not ready to forgiveMr Emanuel Francis said his sister died under grim circumstances. He wants her to be remembered for how she lived.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Thaw in US-China relations not enough to address climate crisis, say analystsAnalysts warn that the recent improvement in US-China relations will not be sufficient to tackle the climate crisis without a serious effort to jointly raise ambition. World leaders are gathering in Dubai for the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) with hopes that the recent agreement between the two superpowers could lead to progress on climate issues.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »