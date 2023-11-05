Prince William Visits Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore

Prince William visited Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore and was accompanied by Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development. He visited the HSBC Rain Vortex and met the public at the Shiseido Forest Valley. Crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the Prince, some bringing gifts such as soft toys and cards. Author David Seow gave Prince William children's books that he had written about the royal family.

