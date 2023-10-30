President Tharman Shanmugaratnam: AI will cause a positive shift in job hierarchy

Societies that have coordination between the public sector, private sector and labour unions are well placed to help workers find new opportunities amid the AI revolution, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Singapore FinTech Festival. “What you regard as a better job and a job that deserves better pay might shift considerably in the years to come. The way we value IQ over EQ might change,” said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

SINGAPORE: The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) will cause a “positive” shift in the traditional hierarchy of jobs, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Wednesday (Nov 15). “What you regard as a better job and a job that deserves better pay might shift considerably in the years to come. The way we value IQ over EQ might change,” he said during a fireside chat on the first day of this year’s Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF

