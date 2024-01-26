President Tharman highlights special relationship between Brunei and Singapore

The special relationship between Brunei and Singapore is characterised by symbiosis and a sense of kinship between both governments and their people. President Tharman Shanmugaratnam highlighted how this relationship has blossomed over four decades, citing defence cooperation and the Currency Interchangeability Agreement as examples. He encouraged both countries to expand bilateral cooperation into new and emerging areas.





