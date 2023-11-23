Premier League: Match Facts and Statistics Ahead of Next Round

Liverpool are one of the only two clubs City striker Erling Haaland has not scored against in the top flight. City's Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Sergio Gomez and Mateo Kovacic will likely remain on the sidelines due to injuries. Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson and Norway's Haaland, who missed games on international duty, are expected to feature in the top-of-the-table clash.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has netted seven times in 12 league appearances against City, who have won their last 23 home games across all competitions. Sheffield United have been in poor form at home, losing four, winning one and drawing one. The promoted side sit 18th after collecting five points from 12 matches. Dominic Solanke scored a double to help Bournemouth move out of the bottom three with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United. They are 16th in the standings





Fans slam Premier League decision to hold Wolves v Chelsea on Christmas EveThe Premier League's decision to schedule Chelsea's game away at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Christmas Eve was criticised by the London club's fans who described it as "totally unacceptable" on Thursday.The game was originally scheduled to be played on Dec. 23 but has been moved to Dec.

Saudi Arabia eyes stake in $30 billion Indian Premier LeagueSaudi Arabia has expressed interest in buying a multibillion-dollar stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

City's toughest Premier League challenge yet, says GuardiolaManchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes it has never been harder to become Premier League champions since he joined the club over seven years ago.

Premier League offers education resources to combat 'tragedy chanting'LONDON : The Premier League says it will offer education resources for school children aimed at curbing the so-called tragedy abuse that often blights matches in England.

Marseille soccer match against Lyon called off after Lyon bus attackedThe Ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais was called off on Sunday after Lyon's team bus was pelted with stones as the side made their way to the Stade Velodrome.

Tinder-parent Match Group forecasts quarterly revenue below estimatesMatch Group on Tuesday forecast revenue for the fourth quarter below Wall Street estimates, anticipating continued weakness in spending on dating services amid unrest in some markets and high inflation.The company sees total revenue between $855 million to $865 million for the quarter ending December.

