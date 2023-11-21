Pre-order your festive products with FairPrice app

Add variety, value and convenience to your gatherings with the FairPrice Group’s gourmet bundles, and pre-order your festive products directly through its app. This year, discover FairPrice’s traditional Christmas deli sets and unique spin-offs from the usual turkey to halal-certified Christmas bundles. The end of the year is upon us again, bringing joyful celebrations, scrumptious feasts and precious time with loved ones.

As you busy yourself with shopping for gifts, planning for parties and whipping up festive fare, look no further than yourTo streamline your holiday preparations and make hosting as hassle-free as possible this year, the FairPrice Group has introduced a game-changer. For the first time, you can pre-order your Christmas products via the FairPrice app to save time and ensure you have everything you need for a memorable celebration. Simply place your order and choose a store location for a collection date and time that suits you best





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Orchard Road to woo visitors with first Christmas Eve street party, three Christmas villagesThe festivities are expected to draw around five to six million visitors, comparable to pre-Covid levels. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Orchard Road to woo visitors with first Christmas Eve street party, three Christmas villagesChristmas on Orchard Road will be bigger, brighter and more magical in 2023, with the first Christmas Eve street party and three Great Christmas Villages to woo visitors. Christmas on A Great Street, the signature year-end light-up of Orchard Road heralding the holiday...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Christmas Gift Ideas: 16 Best Beauty Advent Calendars for Christmas 202320 Sephora beauty gifts to get this festive holiday for him and for her These Holiday Limited Edition products and gift sets come with festive and beautiful packaging.

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 71 Read more »

FairPrice to set aside $2.9m to support local suppliersThe SMEs will benefit from modified payment terms and marketing support. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

FairPrice Group collects 250,000 textbooks for donation driveNearly 250,000 textbooks have been collected for FairPrice Group's annual donation drive, close to half of its target of 500,000 textbooks. Donations can still be made until Nov 30, with volunteers sorting and distributing the books to student beneficiaries. The group aims to exceed its target and calls for more donations to benefit all students in Singapore.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

First Christmas Eve street party, 3 Christmas Villages: Orchard Road will have more fun-filled activities to draw visitors this holiday seasonSINGAPORE — Christmas in Orchard Road will be bigger, brighter and more magical in 2023, with the first Christmas Eve street party and three Great Christmas Villages to woo visitors.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »