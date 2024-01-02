Powerful Earthquake Hits Japan on New Year's Day

A powerful earthquake struck Japan on New Year's Day, causing extensive damage to the city of Suzu and other areas in Ishikawa prefecture. Rescue teams are working to reach isolated areas where buildings have collapsed and roads have been destroyed. Tsunami waves hit the west coast, sweeping away cars and houses. A large rescue crew has been dispatched to the affected areas.





PM Lee Hsien Loong Calls for Unity in New Year MessageSingapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urges Singaporeans to come together and strengthen their shared identity and nationhood in the face of rapid change and upcoming leadership transition.

New Zealand couple finds closure after 50-year search for former amahStanding in front of Madam Lily Wong’s urn in a quiet columbarium, New Zealander Laurie Rands was finally able to say what she had been longing to tell her former amah for the last 50 years. The visit to the columbarium on Dec 22 by Mrs Laurie Rands (left) and her husband marked a bittersweet end to their four-decade search for their amah. The couple came to Singapore in 1971 when Mr Rands was posted here by the New Zealand Navy, and worked at the then Sembawang Naval Base. Madam Wong worked for them as an amah, or housekeeper, in their Kasai Road home in Seletar until the couple returned to New Zealand in 1973. The three of them had a close relationship, often sharing meals and bringing their families together on festive occasions.

Japan-Asean Partnership Strengthened at Commemorative SummitJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized the importance of the Japan-Asean partnership in overcoming global crises. The summit resulted in the adoption of a joint vision statement and an implementation plan covering various areas of cooperation.

Singapore PM calls for deeper economic cooperation between Asean and JapanSingapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urges Asean and Japan to enhance economic cooperation and consider upgrading the trade pact between the two sides.

Japan considers exporting lethal weapons to Southeast AsiaJapan is considering exporting lethal weapons directly to countries in Southeast Asia, signaling a shift in defense policy.

Powerful Earthquake Hits Central JapanA powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Jan 1, causing destruction and prompting residents to evacuate to higher ground.

