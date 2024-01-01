Powerful Earthquake Hits Central Japan

A powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Jan 1, killing at least one person, destroying buildings, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground.





STForeignDesk » / 🏆 4. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Earthquake Hits Gansu Province in ChinaA 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Gansu's Jishishan autonomous county, causing damage and cutting off essential services in the area. Tremors were felt as far as Xi'an in Shaanxi province.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Vanuatu: A Small Nation with a Powerful Voice for Climate ActionVanuatu, a small Pacific island nation, is leading the charge for climate action due to the devastating effects of climate change. It has formed a strong international coalition and is pushing for action on greenhouse gas pollution.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore PM calls for deeper economic cooperation between Asean and JapanSingapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urges Asean and Japan to enhance economic cooperation and consider upgrading the trade pact between the two sides.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Japan-Asean Partnership Strengthened at Commemorative SummitJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized the importance of the Japan-Asean partnership in overcoming global crises. The summit resulted in the adoption of a joint vision statement and an implementation plan covering various areas of cooperation.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Japan considers exporting lethal weapons to Southeast AsiaJapan is considering exporting lethal weapons directly to countries in Southeast Asia, signaling a shift in defense policy.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Abandoned US airfield revived amid Beijing's growing influence in the PacificAn abandoned US airfield in Tinian, once key to dropping the nuclear bomb on Japan, is being revived due to Beijing's growing influence in the Pacific.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »