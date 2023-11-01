Potential risks of AI use in the spotlight, even as US sets out guidelines in harnessing its full potential

Mr Adams said it is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to “approach technology in a smart way and use it to deliver better services and opportunities”. Unlike other electronic toys with closed systems, such as the popular Furby doll, 2XL runs on an open system that is connected directly to a chatbot with AI capabilities.

However, multilingual bots have got New York officials into trouble, with Mayor Adams himself on the receiving end of criticism, after using the technology to robocall residents to promote hiring halls and events in languages he does not actually speak.

Ms Sarah Roth, advocacy and communications associate at the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, told CNA: “We see this as a US$32,000 PR (public relations) stunt, not only to convince New Yorkers that Mayor Adams is multilingual, but also to give an image of responsible use of AI, which we don’t see New York as actually doing.”

Concerns have arisen over the expansion of facial recognition and gun detection technology by law enforcement in New York City. (REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo)

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: South Korea economic growth to exceed potential rate in 2024, Yoon saysSEOUL : South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday economic growth would likely accelerate in the second half of 2023 and exceed the potential growth rate in 2024.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Mike Pence, former vice president, drops out of Republican presidential campaignLAS VEGAS — Former US Vice President Mike Pence ended his cash-strapped presidential campaign on Saturday (Oct 28), after struggling for months to convince Republican voters he was the best alternative to the man he once served with unswerving loyalty, Donald Trump.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Indonesia candidates call on president Jokowi to remain neutral ahead of 2024 pollJAKARTA — Two potential successors of Indonesia's outgoing President Joko Widodo on Monday (Oct 30) called on him to remain neutral in the run-up to next year's election amid public criticism he may be trying to retain power after leaving office.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Indonesia candidates call on president to remain neutral ahead of 2024 pollJAKARTA: Two potential successors of Indonesia's outgoing President Joko Widodo on Monday (Oct 10) called on him to remain neutral in the run-up to next year's election amid public criticism

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Lifelong learning must be an equaliser, not a source of inequality: President TharmanHe presented SkillsFuture awards to 12 individuals and 24 employers on Monday. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: President Xi Jinping says China's women must start 'new trend of family'Factors including high childcare costs have deterred many young Chinese women from having children. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕