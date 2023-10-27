Potential influx of expats from Hong Kong to spark demand for homes in prime districts

The startup offers a matchmaking space where determining one’s eligibility for a loan from a bank requires very limited personal data.

Hong Kong September home prices drop 1.7% to near 6.5-yr lowHONG KONG : Hong Kong private home prices dropped 1.7 per cent in September to the lowest since April 2017, official data showed on Friday, as rising interest rates and a bleak economic outlook weighed on homebuyer sentiment.

Hong Kong home prices in September drop to lowest level since 2017HONG KONG: Hong Kong private home prices dropped 1.7 per cent in September to the lowest since April 2017, official data showed on Friday (Oct 27), as rising interest rates and a bleak economic outlook weighed on homebuyer sentiment.

Actor Tony Leung and singer Faye Wong appear in rare photo togetherHONG KONG – Hong Kong actress Carina Lau has posted on social media a rare photo of her husband, movie star Tony Leung Chiu Wai, with Mandopop diva Faye Wong. Sharing the post on Instagram on Wednesday, Lau, 57, wrote in Chinese: "Long time no see", likely...

In desperate times, potential scam victims must take drastic measuresA new framework spells out who bears responsibility in case of scams, but it does not cover malware scams. Read more at straitstimes.com.

US trade tribunal issues potential Apple Watch import ban in Masimo patent fightThe U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) on Thursday issued an order that could bar Apple from importing its Apple Watches after finding that the devices violate medical technology company Masimo's patent rights.

Hong Huifang and Fann Wong to star in upcoming Taiwanese drama Breeze By The SeaLocal actress Hong Huifang is going places after the success of her Singapore-South Korea movie Ajoomma. Upcoming Taiwanese drama Breeze By The Sea, which will feature Huifang and also Fann Wong, held their opening ceremony earlier today (Oct 27) in Jinsha, Kinmen County.