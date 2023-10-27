‘Potato’ charged as ‘fish’ because “it’s still meat” staff says

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to express that she had been erroneously charged at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) food court. This is theA netizen who goes by Wingardium Leviosa on Facebook wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page that she had been charged “$8 for 1 meat and 2 potatoes sides” at the Nasi Padang stall in the SGH food court. She then proceeded to ask, “Isn’t hash brown a potato? But she charge me under fish fillet. She said it’s still (a) meat item.

The woman also posted a photo of her meal and a receipt from Koufu Food Court at SGH, which lists her order as “vegetables, chicken, white rice and fish fillet.” In the photo of the dish, chicken, rice, vegetables and a light brown patty, which appears to be a hash brown, can be seen on a plate.The post has been shared a number of times, and several netizens have also left comments on the post as well. Many of them say that they find the dish’s price quite expensive.

Last Friday (Oct 20), a man expressed his shock and dismay after being charged S$8 for a serving of noodles at SGH.“First time eat so expensive vegetarian bee hoon cost $8. Place : Singapore General Hospital,” wrote Mr Eric Tan on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page. He posted a photo of his noodle dish containing fried tofu strips, scrambled eggs, green beans, carrots and bee hoon. headtopics.com

