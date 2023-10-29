Posters, flowers commemorating the dead instead of seasonal decorations: Itaewon mourns dead a year after Halloween crush

In the days before Halloween, seasonal decorations normally adorn the alleys that house the district's hottest nightclubs and bars, but this year posters and flowers commemorating the dead took their place, and young people celebrated elsewhere.

Lee Sung-min, who has lived and worked in the Seoul district for years, said he did not even realise it was the Halloween weekend until early Saturday. "It used to be filled with visitors dressed in costumes and blood makeup by this time. But if you look at the age range of the people walking around, it's mostly just relatively old local residents," Lee said.

The crowd surge last year led to the crush in a narrow alley in Itaewon, a disaster that many people in Seoul blamed on a lack of preparation and crowd control measures, with early calls for help going unanswered. Most of the people who died were aged in their 20s and 30s. headtopics.com

"I've left a note telling (the victims) not to lose courage and rest in peace," said Lee Jung-hyeop, who visited Itaewon to mark the anniversary. Gatherings have not been banned in Itaewon over Halloween this year though authorities and police were conducting crowd-control drills featuring an AI-backed network of nearly 1,000 closed-circuit TV cameras, ahead of the first anniversary of the disaster.

Many people were still looking for other places to join Halloween festivities, such as Hongdae, another popular spot among the young. "I thought Hongdae would be better than Itaewon to celebrate Halloween with my boyfriend," said Cheon Ye-ji, a 19-year-old student. "It looks like the crowd is better controlled after last year's incident." headtopics.com

The Itaewon deaths shocked a nation still scarred by the 2014 sinking of a ferry, the Sewol, that killed 304 people including 250 students on a school trip.

Posters, flowers commemorating the dead instead of seasonal decorations: Itaewon mourns dead a year after Halloween crushSEOUL — A year after 159 Halloween revellers were killed in a crowd crush in South Korea, the capital's night-life district of Itaewon was quiet on Saturday (Oct 28), the area's usual festivities replaced by mourning for those died. Read more ⮕

'I couldn't breathe': Seoul crowd crush survivor writes to healSEOUL: Kim Cho-long escaped death by chance last October - pulled from packed streets in South Korea's capital by a friend, as those around her were swept into an alley where 159 people later died in a cr Read more ⮕

Spike in Halloween-related sales as Singaporeans get ready for the spooky seasonEvent organisers and costume retail stores have seen an increase in sales this year. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Alcohol banned at Tokyo's Halloween hotspot ShibuyaTOKYO: A ban on alcohol came into force around Tokyo's tourist hotspot Shibuya on Friday (Oct 27) in an attempt to discourage raucous Halloween gatherings a year after a deadly crowd crus Read more ⮕

A year after deadly South Korean crush, families fight for accountabilitySEOUL — One year after Park Young-soo lost her only son in a Halloween weekend crowd crush that killed 159 people in the South Korean capital, she still can’t bring herself to open the door to his room. She says she may not be able to move on with her life until she sees some kind of accountability from the... Read more ⮕

Mysterious feet, angry spirits and a baby ghost: Our colleagues share real-life ghost stories for HalloweenThanks to Halloween, October is the month for all things spooky. Apart from stressing over costume ideas and getting hyped for all the fun, spooky events, we're sure that some of you have been busy exchanging ghost stories in an attempt to scare others silly. We've done our fair share of that in the office and to join in on... Read more ⮕