Post-PSLE: Tough transition to a vastly different secondary school education

Almost 40,000 Primary 6 pupils have completed what is commonly characterised as a stressful phase in their schooling: the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE). The oral, listening comprehension and written exams were conducted over a period from mid-August to early October.

The marking of the written exams has just been completed, and all eyes are now focused on the release of the exam results at the end of November.

