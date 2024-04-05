Port of Baltimore May Reopen for Normal Operations by End of May

The Port of Baltimore may reopen for normal operations by the end of May after a limited-access channel is cleared for some ship traffic late in May, the US Army Corps of Engineers said. The first official timetable from the salvage operation was posted on the US Army website on April 4, the day before President Joe BidenWhite House advisers have called major Baltimore employers, including Amazon and Home Depot, to encourage them to retain jobs.

Opening a 61m-wide, 11m passageway will take about four weeks, the Army Corps said in outlining the tentative plan. The restoration of the original channel – measuring 213m wide and 15m deep – is expected to take until late May. “These are ambitious timelines that may still be impacted by significant adverse weather conditions or changes in the complexity of the wreckage,” Lieutenant-General Scott Spellmon, commanding general of the Army Corps, said in the pos

Port Of Baltimore Reopening Ship Traffic US Army Corps Of Engineers

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



straits_times / 🏆 5. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Baltimore port may reopen by end of May on ‘ambitious’ timelineAdverse weather conditions and complexity of the wreckage may still lead to delays.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Baltimore bridge collapse: Singapore-flagged ship passed foreign port inspections, says MPASINGAPORE — The Singapore-flagged container vessel that slammed into a Baltimore bridge on Tuesday (March 26) had passed two foreign port inspections last year, said the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Baltimore bridge collapse: Singapore-flagged ship passed foreign port inspections in 2023, says MPASINGAPORE — The Singapore-flagged vessel that crashed into a bridge in Baltimore on March 26 had passed foreign port state inspections in June and September 2023. During the June 2023 inspection, a faulty monitor gauge for fuel pressure was fixed before the vessel departed the port.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

New Channel to Port of Baltimore Expected to Open by End of AprilThe US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) plans to open a new channel to the Port of Baltimore by the end of April, freeing up commercial shipping blocked by a collapsed bridge. The main channel has been blocked since a container ship rammed into a support column of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

New Channel to Port of Baltimore Expected to Open by End of AprilThe US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) plans to open a new channel to the Port of Baltimore by the end of April, freeing up commercial shipping blocked by a collapsed bridge. The port access is expected to be fully restored by the end of May.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Cleanup begins in 'very long road' to recovery for Baltimore bridge, portNew York and New Jersey ports will take on additional cargo in a bid to prevent supply chain disruptions.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »