Popular Thai Cafe Tuk Tuk Cha in Jurong West Suspended for Cockroach Infestation

Popular Thai cafe Tuk Tuk Cha in Jurong West will have its licence suspended for two weeks until April 15 after it was found infested with cockroaches. The halal eatery at Jurong Point had accumulated 12 demerit points within a year and was fined a total of $800 for two offences.

All food handlers working at the suspended premises will be required to re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume work.

