Popular hairstyling tools for salon-worthy hairstyles at home

Everyone from TikTokers to hairstylists are obsessed with these mane hair styling tools that help you re-create salon-quality hairdo’s at home.





🏆 1. TODAYonline » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thai TikTokers make 'elephant pants'... cool?Elephant pants are now trending on TikTok, thanks to influencers.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

TikTokers tour kibbutz massacre in Israel's war of influenceKISSUFIM — In yoga pants and a flak jacket, influencer Maya Keyy tours an Israeli kibbutz devastated by Hamas, filming grisly scenes of alleged war crimes for followers used to her posts on fashion and food.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

Police discover illegal sex den and hidden 'torture chamber' in PhilippinesPolice in the Philippines have unearthed what they described as a 'torture chamber' hidden inside a sex den masquerading as an offshore gaming firm.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

Changi Airport’s T2 fully reopens: Discover what’s newTake a tour of Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2), which was officially reopened on Wednesday as the complex’s largest terminal by passenger capacity.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

Changi Airport’s T2 fully reopens: Discover what’s newTake a tour of Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2), which was officially reopened on Wednesday as the complex’s largest terminal by passenger capacity.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

Israeli Soldiers Discover Hamas Tunnel at Gaza HospitalIsraeli soldiers found a tunnel shaft used by Hamas militants at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, the army said, while the UN voiced concern no aid would be delivered to Palestinians on Friday (Nov 17) via the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »