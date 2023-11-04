Popular bookstore chain acquired by Hong Kong investment company

The Popular bookstore chain has been acquired by a Hong Kong investment company for an undisclosed sum, Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported on Thursday. Popular Holdings’ businesses include the Popular and other bookstore chains in Singapore, Malaysia, China and the United States. It has 169 retail outlets in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, according to its website. Popular also operates e-learning, publishing and property development arms.

It has been expanding in China, and its website lists offices in Malaysia, Hong Kong, Beijing, Macau, Taipei and Ontario, Canada. According to ZQ Capital’s website, the firm’s investment strategy “focuses on creating investment value and returns that are least affected by market fluctuations and disruptive business models”. The investment firm said it identifies “industry leaders that will support and benefit from China’s macroeconomics in the long term”. According to a letter sent to Popular’s suppliers in Malaysia and seen by Zaobao, its chief executive Chou Cheng Ngok has decided to retire after the acquisition. The letter stated that Popular’s core values and operations are expected to remain unchanged under its new ownership. The group’s current ownership structure will not be affected, and employee salaries and benefits will be unchanged

