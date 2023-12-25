Pope Francis laments deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip

Pope Francis expresses sorrow over deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip, which killed at least 78 people. The strikes continued into Christmas Day, with increased air and ground shelling against al-Bureij and Maghazi. The Israeli army is reviewing reports of civilian casualties and denies Hamas' claims of operating in densely populated areas.





