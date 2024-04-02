Pope Francis Expected to Visit Singapore in September as Part of Asia-Pacific Tour: Catholic Media

Pope Francis is expected to visit Singapore in September, almost 40 years after the late Pope John Paul II drew thousands of Roman Catholics during a brief stopover in 1986. The visit is part of Pope Francis' tour of the Asia-Pacific region, which also includes Indonesia, Timor-Leste, and Papua New Guinea.

This will be the second papal visit to Singapore. The news of the visit was first reported by Catholic media outlets in January.

