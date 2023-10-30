Police take control of Russia's Dagestan airport after anti-Israeli protests

Videos obtained by Reuters from the airport at Makhachkala, the regional capital, showed the protesters, mostly young men, waving Palestinian flags, breaking down glass doors and running through the airport on Sunday evening shouting "Allahu Akbar" or "God is Greatest".20 people were wounded at the airport before security forces contained the unrest, local authorities said. The passengers on the plane were safe, security forces told Reuters.

The local Dagestani government said earlier that it was strengthening security measures across the republic, which is home to about three million people. The Russian Aviation Authority has closed the airport for flights until it completes security checks.

"There is no courage in waiting as a mob for unarmed people who have not done anything forbidden," Melikov said on the Telegram messaging app. There have also been reports on social media of small anti-Israeli gatherings over the weekend in Dagestan and across the North Caucasus in Russia's south. Reuters could not independently verify those reports. headtopics.com

Israel urges Russia to protect Israelis, Jews amid Dagestan unrestJERUSALEM: Israel urged Russian authorities on Sunday (Oct 29) to protect Israelis and Jews in their jurisdictions following media reports of potential reprisals by pro-Palestinian protesters in the Russian Republic of Dagestan. Read more ⮕

Hamas vows 'full force'; Israel says troops still on the ground in GazaIsrael's military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Moderate Jews across the world struggle for balance amid Israel-Hamas warDivisions run deep within the Jewish community and anger is brewing in Muslim communities on both sides of the Atlantic. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Gaza under blackout as Israel reports ‘good progress’ in war against HamasIsrael suggested its long-promised ground offensive against Hamas had begun. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Israel says troops in the field in Gaza, Hamas vows 'full force'JERUSALEM: Hamas pledged to confront Israeli attacks with "full force" after Israel's military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave, suggesting on Saturday (Oct 28) that a long-promised ground offensive had begun. Read more ⮕

Commentary: Here’s why Iran is unlikely to attack Israel, despite its inflammatory rhetoricThere are calls from the hardline faction to official declare war against Israel and enter the conflict in Gaza. But Iranian authorities do not have a death wish, says Deakin University professor of Middle East politics Shahram Akbarzadeh. Read more ⮕