Police raid man’s home and arrest him after he posts video of himself with samurai sword in public

On Saturday, the police received a report about a video on social media showing a man wielding a samurai sword in public.Joel Ezekiel, 49, was charged on Monday with one count of possessing a knuckle duster.

According to court documents, he was found in possession of the weapon at about 7.30pm at a block at York Hill, in the Outram Park area. In a release on Sunday evening, the police said the man in the video is also being investigated for drug-related offences by the Central Narcotics Bureau.

On Saturday, the police received a report about a video on social media showing a man wielding a samurai sword in public.Within two hours of the report, officers identified the man and raided his home at York Hill, where they found and seized more scheduled weapons and drug paraphernalia. headtopics.com

According to the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act, a scheduled weapon refers to offensive weapons that include flick knives, knuckle dusters and swords. The weapons that were found and seized included a samurai sword, a butterfly knife, knuckle duster and flick knife.The police said they have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts, and will not hesitate to act against those who blatantly disregard the law.

