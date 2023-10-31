Police open fire at Paris train station on woman making 'threats'

After passengers on a suburban train alerted police, agents managed to"isolate" the woman at the Bibliotheque Francois Mitterrand station on the capital's south bank which was evacuated, the source said.

She"refused to follow police orders" and threatened"to blow herself up", the Paris prosecutor's office said. A police officer then fired a single shot, inflicting a life-threatening injury to her abdomen, it said.Police have launched two investigations, prosecutors said. One will probe the woman's actions, while another will elucidate whether the police's use of a firearm was justified.

