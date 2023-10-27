Police issue warning about fake WhatsApp Web phishing websites

SINGAPORE: The police issued an advisory on Friday (Oct 27) warning people about a new phishing scam that uses fake WhatsApp Web websites.Victims who wish to use their WhatsApp accounts on their desktops search for the official website using online search engines.

"Thereafter victims would click on the first few search results generated by online search engines without verifying the URL addresses due to convenience," said the police. But these are phishing websites embedded with a genuine QR code taken from the official website, the police added.

A screenshot showing a phishing website impersonating WhatsApp Web's official website. (Image: Singapore Police Force) When victims scan the QR codes, the websites become unresponsive and they are not taken to the official WhatsApp Web page. headtopics.com

Scammers who had embedded the QR codes in the phishing websites would then be able to gain remote access to the victims' WhatsApp accounts. They will message victims' contacts asking for their personal details and online banking credentials. In some cases, they ask for money to be transferred to a bank account.

As victims can still access their WhatsApp accounts while scammers are concurrently using them, the victims will only discover their accounts have been compromised when they are notified by their contacts of"unusual requests", said the police. headtopics.com

Earlier this month, the police said they have been working with Meta to terminate WhatsApp lines believed to be used in scams, as well as remove suspicious online monikers and advertisements.

