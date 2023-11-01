Police investigating case of man seen defecating on floor at MBS entrance

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirm that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.Several readers had alerted Stomp to a picture of the man that had been circulating online. In the photo, the man is seen taking a dump while squatting with his pants down.

One Facebook post on Monday (Oct 30) has garnered over 1,500 likes, 1,700 comments and 4,700 shares to date.Chinese pop star Jackson Wang’s Christmas Eve party at MBS draws fans from abroad

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.