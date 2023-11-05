Police investigate death of man in Bukit Merah View rental flat

The police investigation conducted at the third floor rental flat was said to have lasted for eight hours. A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead in his Block 117 Bukit Merah View third-floor rental flat on Saturday (Nov 4) morning. The police officers interviewed the deceased's 55-year-old roommate, who was arrested at the scene for suspected drug-related offences. Based on preliminary investigations, the police does not suspect foul play.

The deceased's brother-in-law, a 65-year-old retiree, said in an interview that he and his wife rushed down to his brother-in-law's house after receiving the news

