Police investigate death in Bukit Merah View rental flat

The police investigation conducted at the third floor rental flat was said to have lasted for eight hours. A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead in his Block 117 Bukit Merah View third-floor rental flat on Saturday (Nov 4) morning. The police officers interviewed the deceased's 55-year-old roommate, who was arrested at the scene for suspected drug-related offences. Based on preliminary investigations, the police does not suspect foul play.

The deceased's brother-in-law, a 65-year-old retiree, said in an interview that he and his wife rushed down to his brother-in-law's house after receiving the news

Police investigating case of unnatural death at Bukit Merah View. Based on preliminary investigations, police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigating unnatural death of man pronounced dead in Bukit Merah flat. The 58-year-old man was found lying motionless in the flat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

