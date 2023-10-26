A man identified as a suspect points what appears to be a semiautomatic rifle, in Lewiston, Maine, US, on Oct 25, 2023.

The pictures from one of Wednesday’s crime scenes showed a bearded man in a brown hoodie and jeans, holding the weapon in the firing position. Several media reported that a Maine law enforcement bulletin identified Card as a trained firearms instructor and member of the US Army reserve who recently reported that he had mental health issues, including hearing voices. It also said he threatened to shoot up a National Guard base.

Reuters could not authenticate the bulletin. The Associated Press reported it was circulated to law enforcement officials. Media reports picked up by Reuters earlier said there was a third shooting site at a Walmart distribution centre, but Walmart later issued a statement to local media saying no shooting occurred on their property. headtopics.com

President Joe Biden has been briefed and will continue to receive updates, a US official said in Washington. If the death toll of 22 is confirmed, the massacre would be the deadliest in the United States since at least August 2019, when awith an AK-47 rifle, killing 23 in a shooting that prosecutors branded an anti-Hispanic hate crime, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

