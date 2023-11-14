Poisoning 'most likely' cause of Parry Avenue field dog deaths, site reopens to public: AVS

Investigations have found no evidence of contamination at a field in Parry Avenue, despite authorities asserting that two of the three dogs that died after visiting the field in October were 'mostly likely' poisoned.

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said in a joint statement on Saturday (11 November) that testing of samples taken from the field - a regular spot for dog owners - found no substances that could have killed the two dogs on 5 and 6 October. Furthermore, post-mortem findings found no evidence that the third dog experienced poisoning. It was also not reported to have seizures, and is likely to be unrelated to the other two cases. No other related cases have also been reported in the vicinity or other parts of Singapore, and the field was reopened to the public on Sunday, after being cordoned off for investigations

