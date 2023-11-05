PM Lee Stresses PAP's Commitment to Honesty and Incorruptibility

The ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) commitment to honesty and incorruptibility is “absolutely non-negotiable”, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday, as he stressed the need for high standards of integrity and competent governance. PM Lee urged PAP members to show Singaporeans and the world that the party’s standards are “as high as ever”. He warned against abusing positions or accepting any favors, stating that any wrongdoing will be investigated and consequences will follow.

