PM Lee, Malaysia PM Anwar to hold leaders’ retreat in Singapore, first to be held since 2019

In this handout photo provided by the Prime Minister's Office of Malaysia, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, left, chats with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Sadiq Asyraf/Prime Minister's Office of Malaysia via AP)SINGAPORE: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will lead a high-level delegation to Singapore for the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat on Monday (Oct 30).

Mr Anwar will arrive in Singapore on Sunday before attending the retreat the next day, where he will call on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The retreat has historically produced some important agreements and is sometimes taken as bellwether of the bilateral relationship.

Dr Ong, who served as a deputy minister of international trade and industry in the Mahathir government, told CNA that ties between the two countries have “warmed up significantly” since Mr Anwar took the helm. headtopics.com

Malaysia asks attorney-general to clarify Pedra Branca claim 'controversy', hopes for discussions with Singapore: Anwar The matter was brought to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2003, and in 2008, it ruled that Singapore had sovereignty over Pedra Branca, while Middle Rocks was awarded to Malaysia and South Ledge belonged to the state in whose territorial waters it is located.

“But I notice that the discussions on these sensitive issues have not been publicly disclosed which means that both sides want to work outside the public spotlight to find agreeable ways to resolve these issues,” Dr Ong added.Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) headtopics.com

Separately, Mr Anwar has also announced plans to designate Johor’s beleaguered Forest City development as a Special Financial Zone that analysts say could boost business cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia, although challenges like the poor financial health of Forest City’s Chinese developer Country Garden remain.

