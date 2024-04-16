PM Lee Hsien Loong to become Senior Minister in new Cabinet

DPM Lawrence Wong will announce the make-up of his new Cabinet a few days before he is sworn in as Singapore ’s fourth prime minister on May 15.
Bigger Cabinet changes are likely to take place only after the next general election, he said, adding that he is already on the lookout for new candidates – especially those with the potential to hold political office. Given that some ministers have been appointed to their current portfolios fairly recently, there is no reason to move them, he added.DPM Wong was speaking to reporters during a 10-minute doorstop interview at the Ministry of Communications and Information, a day after the long-awaited handover date was announced.
When asked about his considerations in forming his new Cabinet, DPM Wong replied that the broad shape of the team will remain intact for now. Going forward, he said his main priority is to form the best possible team for Singapore, with a focus on both change and continuity. “Hopefully when the election is called, I will be able to present a new slate of candidates, with quite a number of them having the potential to hold office.”
“They are two different things altogether,” he said, noting that the biennial party conference involves cadre members meeting to elect the party’s central executive committee.“We have to consistently tend the ground, attend to the needs of residents and strive to win over their hearts and minds,” DPM Wong said.
Singapore Prime Minister Cabinet Senior Minister Lawrence Wong Lee Hsien Loong General Election Portfolios Adjustments Candidates
