PM Lee Hsien Loong to become Senior Minister in new Cabinet

DPM Lawrence Wong will announce the make-up of his new Cabinet a few days before he is sworn in as Singapore ’s fourth prime minister on May 15.

Bigger Cabinet changes are likely to take place only after the next general election, he said, adding that he is already on the lookout for new candidates – especially those with the potential to hold political office. Given that some ministers have been appointed to their current portfolios fairly recently, there is no reason to move them, he added.DPM Wong was speaking to reporters during a 10-minute doorstop interview at the Ministry of Communications and Information, a day after the long-awaited handover date was announced.

When asked about his considerations in forming his new Cabinet, DPM Wong replied that the broad shape of the team will remain intact for now. Going forward, he said his main priority is to form the best possible team for Singapore, with a focus on both change and continuity. “Hopefully when the election is called, I will be able to present a new slate of candidates, with quite a number of them having the potential to hold office.”

“They are two different things altogether,” he said, noting that the biennial party conference involves cadre members meeting to elect the party’s central executive committee.“We have to consistently tend the ground, attend to the needs of residents and strive to win over their hearts and minds,” DPM Wong said.

Singapore Prime Minister Cabinet Senior Minister Lawrence Wong Lee Hsien Loong General Election Portfolios Adjustments Candidates

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Straits Times / 🏆 8. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PM Lee Hsien Loong to be Senior Minister, Cabinet reshuffle in May: DPM WongOutgoing Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be taking on the role of Senior Minister, continuing his service in Cabinet, Deputy PM Lawrence Wong said in a doorstop with the media at the Ministry of Communications and Information on Tuesday (April 16).

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Lawrence Wong to become Prime Minister as Lee Hsien Loong steps downpstrongThe turnover will happen on 15 May./strong/p pPrime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will relinquish his post after two decades in office./p pIn an announcement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will succeed Lee, who will step down from office on 15 May.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Tributes Pour in as Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Steps DownPolitical office-holders and backbench MPs express their gratitude and bid farewell to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as he announces his resignation.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Lawrence Wong to take over from Lee Hsien Loong as Singapore Prime Minister on May 15Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will step down from office a month from now, in what has been a widely anticipated leadership succession. Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who was earlier appointed the leader of the fourth-generation political team, will take over.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Lawrence Wong to take over as Singapore Prime Minister from Lee Hsien Loong on May 15Mr Lee has been Prime Minister since 2004.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Hand Over Premiership to Deputy Lawrence WongPrime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will transfer his position to his deputy Lawrence Wong on May 15, 2024, according to the Prime Minister's Office. Lawrence Wong will lead the People's Action Party's fourth generation (4G) team of political leaders.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »