'Please don't sell it on Carousell', Jung Hae-in jokes before handing gifts to fans at Singapore fan-meet

After serenading fans with a cover of Crazy from his drama D.P. (2021), the 35-year-old greeted his fans, named Haeiness, with a shy smile: "I'm so nervous, sorry… Singapore is the last stop for my Asia tour and I was really nervous before coming up on stage."

In a more lighthearted segment, Hae-in prepared some gifts for the audience, with some being his personal belongings that he autographedhis favourite black cap from his drama Snowdrop (2021), a beret from D.P. and also a pair of sunglasses.

As he laid out the bags of gifts before picking random seat numbers from a lucky draw, he joked: "Please don't sell it on Carousell."Moving on to the next segment where selfies of him from different film sets were displayed on-screen, Hae-in brought up his K-drama Connect (2022). headtopics.com

"Most of the time I had to act with an eye patch on one eye and it was really hard to do action scenes as I couldn't gauge distances. By the end of the filming, I realised my eyesight had become uneven," he recalled.

Fans were asked to vote for their favourite scene from a few of his dramas, one of them being his shirtless scene in While You Were Sleeping (2017), which was played on-screen.After fans screamed over his hot bod, Hae-in shared a time where he went through a tough regime before filming a topless scene: "I didn't drink water. I stayed dehydrated for about two days before filming. Right after the filming was over, I remember I hydrated myself over and over. headtopics.com

A popular character among fans though seemed to be Soo-ho from Snowdrop, whom Hae-in felt most attached to out of all his roles. "Maybe it's because my character died on the show, but I remember asking the director if we can film the death scene on the final day of filming, and he was kind enough to do so," he recalled.

K-drama star Jung Hae-in snaps wefies with fans at first fan meeting in SingaporeThe 35-year-old actor even invited an enthusiastic male fan to play a game with him on stage. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Parents, please educate your kids: Boy dashes in front of car turning right at Sengkang junctionA driver was stunned when a young child suddenly dashed in front of his car while he was about to make a right turn in Sengkang on Oct 26. Read more ⮕

Singapore's netball team wins Nations Cup title, ending 16-year title droughtSINGAPORE: Singapore's national netball team emerged victorious over Papua New Guinea in the final of the Mirxes Nations Cup on Saturday (Oct 28), ending a 16-year title drought with a 59-56 win at the OCBC Arena. Read more ⮕

3 Singapore-registered McLaren cars crash in Johor after driver slowed down at intersectionThese cars are meant to go fast - but perhaps one of the drivers went a little too fast. Three Singapore-registered McLaren supercars were involved in a pile-up on Sunday (Oct 29) after one car rear-ended another, causing a chain collision to take place, Malaysian media reported that day. The three vehicles were part of a convoy of six that... Read more ⮕

Singapore’s economic growth to improve in the second half of 2024: MASThe Monetary Authority of Singapore said in its latest half-yearly macroeconomic review that the third quarter of 2023 was likely the turning point in the economic slowdown. Read more ⮕

Inflation in Singapore has eased but MAS 'not declaring victory yet': Central bank chiefIn an interview with CNA, outgoing MAS chief Ravi Menon also explains why he does not foresee a global recession in 2024. Read more ⮕