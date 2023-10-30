HEAD TOPICS

'Please don't sell it on Carousell', Jung Hae-in jokes before handing gifts to fans at Singapore fan-meet

Though he's been in showbiz for a decade and has starred in many K-dramas and movies, Jung Hae-in still got the jitters as he stood before Singapore fans last night (Oct 29) at his fan-meet, The 10th Season. After serenading fans with a cover of Crazy from his drama D.P. (2021), the 35-year-old greeted his fans, named Haeiness, with a...

After serenading fans with a cover of Crazy from his drama D.P. (2021), the 35-year-old greeted his fans, named Haeiness, with a shy smile: "I'm so nervous, sorry… Singapore is the last stop for my Asia tour and I was really nervous before coming up on stage."

In a more lighthearted segment, Hae-in prepared some gifts for the audience, with some being his personal belongings that he autographedhis favourite black cap from his drama Snowdrop (2021), a beret from D.P. and also a pair of sunglasses.

As he laid out the bags of gifts before picking random seat numbers from a lucky draw, he joked: "Please don't sell it on Carousell."Moving on to the next segment where selfies of him from different film sets were displayed on-screen, Hae-in brought up his K-drama Connect (2022). headtopics.com

"Most of the time I had to act with an eye patch on one eye and it was really hard to do action scenes as I couldn't gauge distances. By the end of the filming, I realised my eyesight had become uneven," he recalled.

Fans were asked to vote for their favourite scene from a few of his dramas, one of them being his shirtless scene in While You Were Sleeping (2017), which was played on-screen.After fans screamed over his hot bod, Hae-in shared a time where he went through a tough regime before filming a topless scene: "I didn't drink water. I stayed dehydrated for about two days before filming. Right after the filming was over, I remember I hydrated myself over and over. headtopics.com

A popular character among fans though seemed to be Soo-ho from Snowdrop, whom Hae-in felt most attached to out of all his roles. "Maybe it's because my character died on the show, but I remember asking the director if we can film the death scene on the final day of filming, and he was kind enough to do so," he recalled.

