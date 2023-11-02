Planning a last-minute year-end trip? These hacks can help you score cheaper tickets

For those who have been too busy to plan their well deserved break, fret not as we’ve compiled a list of tips that can help you score cheaper tickets even during this infamous peak period. The fair will be happening at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre’s halls 405 and 406 from Nov 3 to 5. (Photo: iStock)It’s time we dispelled the notion that visiting expos is an aunty activity. Travel fairs, such as the upcoming, play host to multiple airline and lifestyle merchants – all with their own arsenal of deals and promotions.

Plus, the deals at these travel fairs aren’t just limited to tickets. The same Time To Fly event will also have banks like Standard Chartered and DBS giving out free luggage for purchases made with their cards.Admittedly, this advice runs counterintuitive to most cybersecurity guides but it’s true: The best travel deals are often hiding away in your inbox. Just make sure you’re opening emails from trusted brands.

Scoot, for example, has their famous Gotta Scoot Tuesdays flash sale where they offer flights to destinations such Ipoh, Bali and Osaka at discounted rates. Travel platform Agoda is also well-regarded for their coupons which can be used for flight and hotel bookings.With the holiday season inching ever closer, those who’ve yet to plan their vacation would be wise to forgo flexibility for cheaper prices. Platforms such as Agoda and Trip.

But let’s be real for a second. If you’re planning your year-end trip this late, do you really have the luxury of flexibility?Conventional wisdom might make you believe that return flight tickets are always cheaper than one-way tickets. However, as someone who’s spent more time in 2023 in planes than at the office, let me tell you that that is not always the case.

