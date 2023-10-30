Plan to install over 200,000 CCTV cameras around S’pore delayed to mid-2030s: Police

SINGAPORE – A woman who scalded her husband with boiling water in March was caught four hours after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) alerted the police to the incident., had fled Balam Road, off Circuit Road, and tried to escape to Indonesia via a ferry from the Singapore Cruise Centre.There are more than 90,000 of such cameras islandwide and the Singapore Police Force plans to install more than 200,000 by the mid-2030s, including upgrading current ones with better features.

The 28-year-old Indonesian woman had covered her features by wearing a black dress and niqab, a veil with a small slit for the eyes. The cameras helped Station Insp Siti to predict the woman’s possible escape routes using footage from 10 residential blocks.She told officers to request closed-circuit television footage from the supermarket.The woman then was spotted leaving the supermarket in an orange outfit. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Station Insp Siti said: “After knowing she had already departed Singapore via the Singapore Cruise Centre on a ferry, we had to coordinate with the Police Coast Guard to intercept the ferry within Singapore territorial waters.”On May 30, she was jailed for eight months for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means. headtopics.com

The new cameras will be set up in commercial, recreational and entertainment districts with high footfall and crowd congregation, and at bus stops, bus interchanges and outside MRT stations.Since the camera installations began in 2012, they have helped solve some 7,500 cases, said the police on Friday.

Housebreaking in HDB estates fell by 45.9 per cent, from 74 cases in 2015 to 40 in 2022. Theft from motor vehicles at carparks dropped by 72.5 per cent from 690 cases in 2015 to 190 last year.Meanwhile, motor vehicle thefts at carparks fell by 72.9 per cent, from 251 cases in 2015 to 68 last year. headtopics.com