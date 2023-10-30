Plan to install over 200,000 CCTV cameras around S’pore delayed to mid-2030s: Police

A woman who scalded her husband with boiling water in March was caught four hours after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) alerted the police to the incident., had fled Balam Road, off Circuit Road, and tried to escape to Indonesia via a ferry from the Singapore Cruise Centre.There are more than 90,000 of such cameras islandwide and the Singapore Police Force plans to install more than 200,000 by the mid-2030s, including upgrading current ones with better features.

She noticed a suspicious woman in footage from one of the cameras located at a nearby staircase landing. Said Station Insp Siti: “With the camera footage, we identified her. We also verified this with the victim.”

Station Insp Siti also informed her colleagues at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), who alerted the police when they knew she was trying to leave Singapore.In fact, it left the ferry terminal, and she was headed for safety. headtopics.com

By the next decade, police officers like Station Insp Siti will be able to count on greater coverage from police cameras, after the SPF published a tender, on Monday, to increase the number of such cameras across the island.

Police told ST that unlicensed moneylending cases involving property damage in HDB estates fell by 76.9 per cent, from 1,745 cases in 2015 to 403 in 2022.

