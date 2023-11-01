'Piano Prince' Li Yundi makes comeback 2 years after prostitute scandal

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzA0cYAvvBE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==Born in Chongqing, China, Li won the International Chopin Piano Competition in 2000 — at 18, he was the youngest pianist to do so — which launched his international music career.

Known as China's Piano Prince, he was arrested by the Beijing police in October 2021 for allegedly soliciting a 29-year-old prostitute, and disappeared from public view for two years. Soliciting prostitutes and prostitution are illegal in China.

Li, who was then taking part in the first season of popular Chinese reality singing show Call Me By Fire (2021 to present), was digitally removed from the show. The China Association of Performing Arts and the Chinese Musicians' Association both swiftly cancelled his membership.

Li tested the waters in December 2022 when he posted on Weibo a video of him playing the piano, with the caption: "The fame will endure forever." He continued to post on Instagram videos of himself playing the piano in the first half of 2023 before announcing in July a 2023 Australia Coming Back Tour in October and November.

