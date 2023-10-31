Phoebe Philo, cult designer, returns on her own terms

Five years later, Philo has returned with her own long-awaited fashion line, with minority backing from her previous employer LVMH. The line, which was shown via one-to-one press appointments at the brand’s west London studio last week and debuted on Monday at phoebephilo.com, largely picks up where Philo left off at Celine.

More adventurous are oversized leather bomber and flight jackets cut with elegant standing collars and low ruched waistbands — sure-fire hits — and furry trousers of hand-combed viscose. There are also “show pieces” more suited to a museum than the corner office, including a handful of voluminous, shaggy coats of that same hand-combed viscose, each of which takes 300 hours to make and weigh as much as a small child (they will be released later this autumn).

The designs for her own range are simpler and more understated, with minimal hardware and hardly a logo in sight (her name is “blind embossed” on the exterior of two bags). Of these, a topstitched leather frame bag and a trio of rectangular weekender totes (so supersized they would just about fit in the overhead locker of a plane) are the most promising, if not precisely “It” material.

Philo has kept quantities small, purportedly to limit the label’s environmental impact, but probably also to whip up hype. Of the 150 styles she has designed thus far, no more than 100 of each have been produced on average. They will be released across three “edits” — A1, A2 and A3 — in the coming months (A2 will drop in spring).

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.