Philippines ready to respond to China's attempts to disrupt supply missions in South China Sea

The Philippines is prepared to respond to China 's attempts to disrupt its supply missions in the South China Sea and protect its troops stationed in the waterway, a top security official said on Wednesday.

Jonathan Malaya, the spokesperson of the National Security Council, said the Philippines is committed to maintaining its position at the Second Thomas Shoal and there will be no let up in re-supply missions to Filipino soldiers on a grounded warship there.

