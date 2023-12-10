Philippine boat and Chinese coast guard ship collide in South China Sea

A Philippine boat and a Chinese coast guard ship collided near a hotly contested reef on Dec 10, with both countries trading blame for the latest such confrontation in the disputed South China Sea. The incident happened during a Philippine resupply mission to a tiny garrison on Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands, which is a flashpoint for Manila and Beijing.

It comes a day after the Philippines accused the Chinese coast guard of using water cannons to “obstruct” three government boats delivering provisions to Filipino fishermen near. Longstanding tensions between Manila and Beijing over the hotly contested sea have flared in recent months following several incidents involving Philippine and Chinese vessels, including two previous collisions. China claims almost the entire South China Sea and has ignored an international tribunal ruling that its claims have no legal basis





