Renowned French architect and designer Philippe Starck, who has designed a new bottle for sparkling-water brand Perrier, says he is decidedly anti-trend.

The limited-edition bottles come in two sizes, 311ml and 727ml, and will be available in stores in Singapore at the end of November. Speaking about the new bottle and the ethos of his practice, he reveals why he is a top designer: “I hate trends.”

The famous pear-shaped bottle was designed in 1906 by Britain-born John Harmsworth, founder and owner of the Perrier brand, who bought the spa in 1903. While Starck was allowed to change the shape of the bottle, he decided not to “touch the iconic silhouette”, he says in a Zoom interview.What he did was enrich the design narrative of the bottle by making it even more French. He turned to another timeless design he admires: the Fresnel lens, developed in 1823 by French physicist Augustin-Jean Fresnel to increase the luminous range of lighthouses and make marine navigation safer. headtopics.com

“That was my main idea – a reference to the magic of science. I used the principles of diffraction, refraction and reflection to give an added emotional dimension to the bottle.” Starck also cares little that many of his designs, including the Juicy Salif (1988) lemon squeezer – which looks a bit like an alien spaceship and was produced by Italian home accessories company Alessi – are in the permanent collections of major institutions like the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.What Starck achieves with his designs is a sense that the product is elevated beyond its everyday function.

