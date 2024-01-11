Phasing out of Nets FlashPay and Ez-link adult cards in Singapore

The recently announced phasing out of Nets FlashPay and Ez-link adult cards not switched. Public transport fare cards will switch fully to the SimplyGo system for adult cardholders From June 1, Ez-link adult cards not upgraded to SimplyGo and Nets FlashPay cards not exchanged for a Nets prepaid card can no longer be used to pay for fares by looking for the SimplyGo logo or by other means.

They may upgrade to a SimplyGo-compatible card or get a refund of the remaining balance on their existing stored-value card. Some confused public transport users are wanting to know more about SimplyGo, while others are wondering what they need to do to continue paying by card. From June 1 this year, the legacy card-based ticketing system will stop for adult cardholders, where ticketing data is stored on Ez-link and Nets FlashPay cards that are not compatible with SimplyGo. SimplyGo was introduced in 2019 by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to offer a range of digital ticketing and e-payment options for transit





