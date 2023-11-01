Perfect grind: Why coffee is enjoying a revival in Rwanda

Farmers in Kayonza typically own small plots of land, where they grow a mix of subsistence crops such as plantain and sorghum, as well as cash crops such as coffee. Coffee saplings, which were planted in November 2022 by Madam Jeanette Mukamushumba, can be seen in the foreground.

Rwandans who wanted to try coffee would have to purchase roasted coffee beans from the market at a much steeper price, said Mr Tumuhawenimana.Instead, tea, soda and beer have been the traditional beverages of choice.Coffee farmer Twizeyimana Theoneste, 56, holding a budding coffee plant in his plantation. Coffee plants flower between September and October, and are harvested between March and July.

“We teach farmers to drink their coffee, so they know what they farm and can see the whole process from farm to cup,” said Mr Alain Mbane, a senior operations associate at Kula Project, a non-profit that operates across the country.

Home-grown coffee chains Bourbon Coffee and Cafe Camellia have become staples in the city’s most frequented neighbourhoods. The businessman has been to Toffee Frappz every day for the past two years to enjoy a cappuccino and a quick chat with his friends.Question Coffee Cafe and Roastery, a popular speciality coffee chain, served up free cups of batch-brew coffee from 2018 to 2019, to share the taste of coffee with curious Rwandans.The chain now charges 1,500 Rwandan francs (S$1.70) a cup.

But the nascent coffee culture still has a long way to go, said Mr Wilson Rugamba, 30, a senior barista at Rubia Coffee Roasters.

